Faysal Quraishi reveals reason for not doing Bollywood films

A-list actor-host Faysal Quraishi revealed the reason for not taking any Bollywood projects that came his way.

In a new interview with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf, on her podcast ‘FWhy’, Faysal Quraishi spoke at length regarding his reservations about starring in Bollywood films and why he maintained a distance from the industry, many of his fellows had gone to work in, in the past.

Upon being asked if he has never done any Bollywood project, Quraishi replied, “We don’t get along there. I say whatever is in my heart, which often upsets my Indian fans too, but what can one do?”

“At this point, if you want a hit Bollywood film, you have to abuse Pakistan,” he reasoned.

The ‘Hook’ actor continued, “Open Netflix, pick up any Indian serial or film – recently, everyone from Pakistan was supporting Shahrukh [Khan] Saab’s film and in the end, he did the same thing. Make Pakistan look bad, ISI look bad and make your name in your country in such a manner. It hurts to watch and hear. We’re talking about harmony.”

“Even now, [the same thing happened] when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went. Show me a single instance, when we had a visitor from Hindustan and we treated them such. We open our hearts saying, ‘No, they are in our home. Let it be.’ What kind of things are they saying there?” he explained.

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi was last seen in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Kinza Hashmi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

