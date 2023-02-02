Faysal Quraishi recalls how he proposed to wife

Prolific actor Faysal Quraishi is one of the most prolific celebrities and is a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry.

Faysal Quraishi and Sana Quraishi tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to a daughter Aayat and a son Farmaan.

The actor, who plays antagonist Jaffar Illahi in the ongoing drama ‘Hook‘, came as a guest on the ARY Zindagi show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘. The prolific star opened up about how he asked for Sana Faysal’s hand in marriage.

Faysal Quraishi recalled him seeing Sana Faysal at a wedding but his wife did not show interest in him. He added he made a picture of her, took her email address by excuse, and mailed it to her.

The celebrity said he sent an email asking for her hand in marriage after she did not reply to him for 1.5 to 2 years.

He added his spouse told him to speak to her father about it.

The celebrity said he told her father that he wanted to marry her despite him being in the showbiz industry and not having a shortage of women to marry.

