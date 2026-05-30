Faysal Quraishi has shared a fun story involving his young son, Farmaan, during last year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Speaking during an Eid special transmission on ARY News, the actor revealed that his son struggled to cope with the concept of qurbani after forming a close bond with the sacrificial animal.

According to Quraishi, Farmaan – who was five years old at the time – spent much of his day with the animal and quickly became attached to it.

The actor went on to share that Farmaan was devastated when the time for qurbani arrived as he was unable to grasp the religious significance behind the ritual.

Recalling the incident, Faysal Quraishi said his son became so emotional that he asked his mother to call the police for the actor because he believed his father had harmed his friend.

The actor further revealed that Farmaan refused to speak to him throughout Eid and even told him, “You are not a good father.”

Quraishi explained that his son was simply too young at the time to fully understand the purpose and meaning of qurbani, which made the experience particularly traumatic for him.

Following last years’ experience, Faysal Quraishi said he approach Eid-ul-Adha differently now. He revealed that he avoid bringing the sacrificial animal home beforehand to prevent his son from going through a similar emotional ordeal as he is not old enough to understand the concept of qurbani.