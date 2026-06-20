Faysal Quraishi and Shamoon Abbasi have voiced strong opposition to a clause in the Financial Bill 2026 that withdraws advance tax on imported foreign television content and advertisements.

The actors warned that the move could jeopardize the country’s entertainment industry and the livelihoods of thousands of professionals.

Taking to his social media handle, the Muqaddar actor shared his selfie video where he expressed concern over the impact that cheaper foreign content could have on local productions, arguing that it may lead to fewer opportunities for Pakistani artists, writers, producers and technicians.

He also highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence, cautioning that dubbing artists could soon face additional challenges as AI technology advances.

Urging authorities to reconsider the decision, Quraishi said the government should prioritize protecting local talent and maintaining employment within the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

Shamoon Abbasi also criticized the proposed policy, saying Pakistan’s drama industry has only recently recovered after years of effort and struggle.

“This is a strange move honestly. It took us 10 years to re establish our drama Industry and now we are watched across the world.10 years ago we faced the same crisis thay brought the industry down,” he wrote.

The actor further added, “Brininging back foreign content to Pakistan will destroy the actors/producers/ directors/writers Once again. I think it should be addressed and discussed with the authorities to create a trade balance in the industry.”