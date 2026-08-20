ISLAMABAD, August 20: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman on Thursday announced the formation of a united opposition after his meeting with opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai concluded, ARY News reported.

Speaking after the meeting, Fazal ur Rehman said consultations had been held with the opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly.

He said the opposition had agreed to move towards forming a united opposition and wanted to play a joint parliamentary role.

“Further consultations will continue,” Fazal ur Rehman said, adding that more meetings would be held and expressing hope that it was a good beginning.

Asked by a journalist whether the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be included in the united opposition, Fazal ur Rehman replied that the PPP was part of the government.

He also said an environment should be created for an All Parties Conference of opposition parties.

The meeting with Mahmood Achakzai was part of consultations among opposition parties on developing a joint parliamentary strategy.

In an earlier meeting, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai said he would support Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman if he becomes the prime minister of an interim government and holds free and fair elections, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mehmod Achakzai Achakzai said the current government had only a few days left and that one thing was clear: the formula to exclude Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not acceptable.

He said changing faces would not change Pakistan.

Mehmood Achakzai said if Maulana Fazal ur Rehman becomes interim prime minister and conducts transparent elections, he would support him.

He said Pakistan was facing serious challenges and every prisoner should be given their legal and legitimate rights.

The opposition leader said even a person accused of the most serious crime had the right to receive medical treatment and meet their children and lawyers.