ISLAMABAD, July 14: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has challenged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to send his two sons to serve at Pakistan’s borders, saying he would personally pay Rs10 million to each of them.

Speaking to the media, Chohan said if Fazal ur Rehman sent his sons to Waziristan, the Line of Control in Kashmir or Siachen for just two months, they would understand the meaning of sacrifice.

“I swear to God, I will give Rs10 million from my own pocket to each of them,” he said.

Reacting to Fazal ur Rehman’s recent remarks about soldiers, Chohan claimed the JUI-F chief had hurt the feelings of every Pakistani by making such comments near the Indian border in Kasur.

He also questioned Fazal ur Rehman’s criticism of the armed forces, saying those who live on donations and charity cannot understand sacrifice.

“What right do you have to lecture those who are sacrificing their lives for the country? You should be ashamed and apologise to the nation,” Chohan said.

The IPP spokesperson also challenged the JUI-F Chief to make his family’s tax details public if he believed soldiers were serving only with taxpayers’ money.

His remarks came after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also criticised Fazal ur Rehman ’s statement, calling it an insult to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

Khawaja Asif said it was unfair to link the sacrifices of soldiers with their salaries, adding that no one lays down his life only for a paycheck.

He said Pakistan’s soldiers sacrifice their lives because of their belief, sense of duty and love for the country, adding that while people can disagree with policies, insulting the patriotism and sacrifices of martyrs is unacceptable.