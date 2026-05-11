ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman held a meeting with Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai at the Opposition Lobby in Parliament House on Monday.

During the meeting, the two senior political leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country, parliamentary affairs, and matters related to the ongoing National Assembly session.

According to sources, both leaders exchanged views on the prevailing political tensions in the country and deliberated on enhancing cooperation among opposition parties inside and outside Parliament.

The discussion also focused on the current proceedings of the National Assembly, the government’s conduct during parliamentary sessions, and the opposition’s joint strategy on key national issues.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mahmood Achakzai emphasized the need for Parliament to play an effective role in resolving public issues and strengthening democratic stability in the country.

The two leaders also agreed to promote greater coordination among opposition parties amid the evolving political situation and stressed the importance of making mutual consultations more effective in the future.

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Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman called for comprehensive medical facilities to be provided to Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman said that as the leader of a major political party, Imran Khan should be granted all necessary healthcare services while in custody.

He stressed that Imran Khan must also be allowed to consult his personal doctors for a medical examination.

“Human compassion and our traditions demand that Imran Khan be provided complete medical facilities in jail and be permitted examination by his personal physician,” he said, adding that turning political differences into personal enmity harms society.

He further remarked that politics should serve as a means of public welfare rather than hostility.