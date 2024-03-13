Fazila Qazi exposes award ceremonies

Appearing on the cricket show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, veteran actor Fazila Qazi seemingly claimed award shows in Pakistan are fixed.

Fazila Qazi was the latest guest on ARY News’ PSL special show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’ and was such a sport to participate in fun activities and candidly answered the ‘masoomana’ questions of host Najeeb-ul-Husnain.

During a segment, the veteran said, “Social media followers are just a passing trend.” She also mentioned that people on social media are ‘purposeless’ and they have all the time in the world.

Moreover, she cryptically hinted that Pakistani awards shows are mostly fixed and pre-decided, and a certain set of people receive honours repeatedly.

In response to another question, Qazi shared that in recent times, all the drama serials have the same script which is used over and over again with ‘different angles’. “It is the same story and content, with just little tweaks, in an attempt to do something different,” she explained.

Describing ‘politics in Pakistan’, the veteran said it is a great, fun time pass.

At another point in the show, the celebrity also confessed that she has grown wiser with time.

On the work front, some of her memorable performances include ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Bay Khudi’, ‘Khatoon Manzil’, ‘Dil e Barbad’ and ‘Dareecha’ among others.

