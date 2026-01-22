Fazila Qazi releases frustration related to ongoing nepotism

Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast expressed her frustration related to ongoing nepotisim and favouritism in the industry.

In the podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, she said that there is nepotism in the industry. She further explained, “if you know someone who has talent and you refer them in this industry”. Butt intervened and said, “nepotism is if you refer someone who doesn’t deserve the place and still gets employed and does nothing”.

Fazila Qazi agreed with him and elaborated further, “efforts and money are being wasted on people who have less talent and they are not doing what they are best in”.

Butt asked, “it is the reason why you don’t let your both sons become the part of industry due to nepotism?” Qazi responded, “ there is no stability here. This is not an industry. Yet we do call it industry but it has failed take the proper shape of an industry”. Whilst releasing her frustration, she said, “there are no rights. We sign a contract in which the rights for the actor and actresses are also one sided”. She resembled the situation to patriarchal society.

Qazi noted further, “we can’t have contract of our own will and choices. People who do long speaches have contract of their own choice. But we are unable to do so”.

Whilst diving deeper in to the details, Qazi further said, “there is a whole gang or Mafia”. She further elaborated, “they have killed private producers. We don’t see private producers today. People who worked independently and made investment in their work. We used to see different perspectives”. She questioned, “where are they in today’s time?”

Butt commented, “every channel has their own production house these days”. In response Qazi stated, “we see it now, but they have killed private producers”.

On the lighter note she noted, “after this show there will be more rivalries I will be facing”. She added, “even in award shows my clips are removed through editing and im not seen” In the end she noted, “pata nahi edit pae kon betha huta h , liken Allah jissy izaat de usse kon koi kuch nahi kr sakta. Kiye jain jisse jo krna h”.