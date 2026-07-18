Fazila Qazi's flirty caption for husband Kaiser has fans swooning

Fazila Qazi has once again fallen in love with her beloved husband Kaiser Khan Nizamani.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted a mirror selfie of actor-director Kaiser Khan and penned a playful caption that read, “I fell in love again with this man after 3 decades,” accompanied by a winking face with tongue emoji.

The lighthearted post quickly caught the attention of fans, who gushed over the couple’s lasting bond and affectionate relationship.

Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani tied the knot in 1993 after a love marriage. The couple – who are parents to two sons, Ahmed and Zorain – has since become one of Pakistan’s most admired celebrity pairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazila Qazi (@fazilaqazi)

The actress has often spoken openly about her marriage. During a recent appearance on Misbah Khalid’s podcast The Light Within, Fazila revealed the conditions she had set before marrying Kaiser.

“I told him clearly that I wouldn’t work after marriage, and even if I did, I would spend that money only on myself. The household and kitchen expenses would be managed through your earnings,” she shared.

Fazila added that Kaiser accepted her conditions without hesitation and fulfilled his responsibilities wholeheartedly.

On the work front, Fazila Qazi has delivered memorable performances in dramas including Aisi Hai Tanhai, Ghairat, Bay Khudi, Khatoon Manzil, Dil-e-Barbad, and Dareecha, among many others.