Fazl meets Hamas leadership in Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday reached Qatar to meet the Hamas leadership, ARY News reported.

According to the JUI-F spokesperson, the JUI-F chief held a meeting with Qatar-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and former chief of the resistance group Khaled Mashal in Qatar.

On the occasion, Hamas leader Ismail Hania urged the Muslim world to unite against Israeli atrocities.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is playing the role of the ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan,” Hamas leader Khalid Meshaal said.”

During the trip, it is expected that Fazl will also reach out to the Arab world leadership to find a way to provide aid to Gaza who are facing the barbarism of Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, top US diplomat Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the occupied West Bank on Sunday, meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Blinken arrived in Ramallah under tight security one day after meeting in Jordan with Arab foreign ministers angered by mounting civilian deaths in Gaza, where the health ministry said dozens were killed in a strike on a refugee camp.