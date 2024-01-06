23.9 C
Fazl to leave for Kabul tomorrow

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will leave for Kabul tomorrow (Sunday) at the invitation of the Taliban government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During his visit to Kabul, Pakistan-Afghanistan matters and others issues will come under discussion.

It should be remembered that the representative of the Taliban government and Afghan envoy in Islamabad had officially invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman a few days ago to come to Afghanistan on behalf of his government.

Relations between the Taliban government and Pakistan have seen a rapid deterioration after an increase in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continued in a dignified and safe manner.

1634 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday. So far, 435,152 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

The apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) in a meeting on October 3, chaired by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave a deadline to all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

MORE STORIES

