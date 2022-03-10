Fazlur Rehman asks JUI-F workers to reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following the police action against Ansarul Islam at the Parliament Lodges, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl-F) group chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday has summoned all the party workers to Islamabad.

Fazlur Rehman has reached the Parliament Lodges and said in his informal talk that he has reached here to surrender to the police. Fazlur Rehman also called the JUI-F workers to take to the streets to protest against the police action.

Islamabad police started an operation to oust the volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Ansarul Islam Force from the Parliament Lodges.

Following the directives of the deputy inspector general (DIG), police personnel started an operation to remove Ansarul Islam volunteers from the Parliament Lodges.

Police officials and some National Assembly (NA) lawmakers came face-to-face after the higher authorities took the decision to oust remove the JUI-F volunteers.

According to reports, police started arresting the JUI-F volunteers. A prison van was brought to the Parliament Lodges prior to the commencement of the police operation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that police tried to resolve the matter via talks but they did not obey the orders.

He said that national security is the top priority of the federal government. Rasheed added that a terror threat was already issued in Islamabad.

The interior minister, while talking to ARY News today, criticised that the opposition party was using the tactics after failing to get the support of the required number of lawmakers for the no-confidence motion.

