Fazlur Rehman criticises Imran Khan for ‘violating’ Constitution

BANU: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for ‘violating’ the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Banu, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said that the former premier wished to divide the country into three parts. “Ending the Imran Khan-led government was crucial for the country’s survival,” he added.

He further said that President Arif Alvi and PTI Chairman have violated the constitution and should be punished. Maulana Fazl also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct Rana Sanaullah to take action against the ex-premier.

Fazlur Rehman warned Imran Khan that they will warm the atmosphere so hot for him and his followers that they will not be able to stand on their feet. He also urged the people of Pakistan not to support Imran Khan and stand with the loyal forces of the country.

The PDM president added that the government should not accept all conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF), asking how the rulers will provide relief to the common man.

