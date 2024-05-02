Fazlur Rehman demands fresh elections

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman once again rejected the results of the general elections and demanded fresh polls, citing ‘widespread rigging and irregularities’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that said that assemblies were ‘sold’. “Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold,” he added.

The JUI-F chief demanded for immediate re-elections to ensure the integrity of the democratic process.

“The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable,” he added. The JUI-chief demanded fresh elections to ensure that the people’s voice is heard and their mandate is respected.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also took a jibe at the federal government for its foreign policy, particularly its stance on Israel and Palestine. “We are being punished for supporting Palestine and opposing Israel,” he said.

“We are being punished for trying to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan,”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if there is to be governance in the country, it will be only according to the constitution.

He said that the JUI-F’s struggle is not for one day and one month, adding that their heirs will continue the struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F leader Maulana Ghafoor Haidari said his party has been guarding the constitution hat since 1973 till date.“The constitution would have been damaged, had we (JUI-F) not protected it,” he added.

He said that the ‘massive rigging’ was done on February 8, 2024.