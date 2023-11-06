Fazlur Rehman holds farewell meeting with Hamas leaders

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a farewell meeting with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal and others in Qatar, ARY News reported, quoting the party’s spokesperson.

According to Aslam Ghauri, JUI-F spokesperson, Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with a delegation held different meetings with the Hamas leadership in Qatar. The meetings focused on the current situation of Palestine as Israel has waged war on the innocent residents of Gaza.

The meeting urged the Muslim leaders to play their role in Gaza ceasefire. Hamas leaders thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman for showing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Read more: Palestinian Authority could only return to Gaza if ‘solution’ found: Abbas

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Sunday.

During the meeting, Palestine President Mahmud Abbas said that the Palestinian Authority could return to power in the Gaza Strip only if a “comprehensive solution” is found for Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

“We (the Palestinian Authority) will fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the West Bank, including east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” Abbas told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.