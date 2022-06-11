Fazlur Rehman meets Chaudhry Shujaat, consult over political situation

ISLAMABAD: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman consulted with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain over political situation in a meeting, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor was also accompanied with Fazlur Rehman during the meeting at PML-Q leader’s residence.

The two political heavyweights in the meeting also discussed the federal budget for Year 2022-23 presented in the National Assembly on Friday.

They decided to work jointly for the security and the development of the country and agreed to continue consultation in future.

They agreed that the national government will utilize all available resources for solution of the people’s problems.

“Former rulers, while on their way to be removed from the power, have pushed the country into an economic crisis. The national government will guide the country out of this economic crisis,” they added.

In recent reports Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi decided to part ways over political differences.

According to sources, widening cracks in the PML-Q appeared to become more pronounced after two of its key faces were found divided on parallel political lines.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi is a supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujaat wants to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry Shujaat wants to see his children with PML-N in future, sources added. Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi is eyeing his political future with PTI.

