Fazlur Rehman meets MQM-P delegation as no-confidence move looms

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday arrived at MQM-P Bahadurabad office to discuss recent political developments in the country, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the meeting discussed no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and political situation of the country.

Talking to media after the meeting, the JUI-F said that MQM-P leadership will make its final decision regarding no-trust move within two to three days. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as his party had lost majority in the National Assembly.

“Opposition parties had sufficient numbers to make no-trust motion against prime minister a success,” he said, adding that joint opposition will hold a public gathering in Islamabad and all participants of long march will enter federal capital on March 25.

It was learnt that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders held another round of talks with the opposition leaders at Parliament Lodges over the no-trust motion and other issues yesterday.

The session held last night, was attended by MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Ameen ul Haq.

The meeting discussed progress in the political situation and also opposition parties contacts with other allied parties of the government, according to sources.

The opposition leaders that attended the talks included Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Akhtar Mengal, Syed Khursheed Shah and Sohail Anwar Sial.

