Fazlur Rehman offers meditation between Govt and PTI

LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has offered to play a mediator role between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While talking to the media in Larkana on Wednesday, the JUI chief condemned the grand operation against the PTI in Islamabad, saying that the former ruling party should be allowed to hold a rally.

According to the JUI-F chief, the prevailing political situation was the result of the February 8 general elections as he maintained that peace will be restored once institutions distance themselves from the elections.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rehman wondered how the PTI made it to D-Chowk, despite strict security measures and the deployment of law enforcement forces.

Read more: UN calls for calm and restraint by sides in Pakistan protests

He said that negotiations could help find a way to resolve the current crisis as he urged both sides to refrain from the use of force which would ultimately lead to anarchy.

“The result will be chaos if one side wants to keep him [Imran Khan] forcefully in Jail while the other one uses force for his release,” he added.

Responding to a question, the JUI chief offered to mediate between the government and the PTI, given that the Imran Khan-founded party’s leaders remain in touch with him.

It is worth noting here that PTI protesters retreaded as former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur, who were leading the PTI protest, fled after security forces carried out a grand operation in late-night Tuesday in Islamabad.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that as many as 954 protesters were arrested over the past three days, with 610 arrested yesterday alone.

Addressing a press conference along with the chief commissioner Islamabad, the IGP reported the confiscation of over 200 vehicles and 39 various types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, 12-bore guns, and other firearms during the PTI protest.