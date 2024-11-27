web analytics
UN calls for calm and restraint by sides in Pakistan protests

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for calm and restraint by all sides while closely following the situation in Pakistan, a spokesperson of the UN chief said in a statement.

The UN deplores the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan and called for calm and restraint on all sides, it said.

“The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the violent protests which began on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General also calls for the authorities to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly”, the spokesperson said.

