‘Fazlur Rehman said calling Imran Khan ‘jewish agent’ was political statement’

ISLAMABAD: Former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam deputy Ameer Maulana Gul Naseeb on Wednesday revealed that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said calling PTI chief Imran Khan, a ‘Jewish agent’ was a political statement.

Speaking on ARY News’ Program off the Record, Maulana Gul Naseeb said that Fazlur Rehman accused Imran Khan of being a Jewish agent, but after being asked to provide proof in the Majlis-e-Shura of the party, he said it was just a political statement.

Maulana Gul Naseeb alleged that Fazlur Rehman is a supporter of America. He is not against the US but he is its supporter, he claimed. Maulana Naseeb Gul said why did Fazlur Rehman and his son continue meeting with the US ambassador in Pakistan?

The former leader said he is ready to join back JUI-F if it was free from personal domination.

Responding to a question, Maulana Naseeb Gul said Fazlur Rehman is ‘selected’ how can he call others the same? He claimed Fazlur Rehman enjoys the support of the establishment and he was assured of power in the 2008 and 2013 general elections. The former JUI leader admitted steps taken by the ousted prime minister Imran Khan regarding Riyasat-e-Medina, and independent foreign policy was good and in favor of the country.

