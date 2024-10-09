‘Fazlur Rehman stands firm on constitutional amendments stance’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss proposed constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman stands firm on his ‘historical’ stance on the constitutional amendments.

“The nation will receive good news in the coming days,” Salman Akram Raja said. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has saved the nation by not supporting the constitutional amendments.

To a question regarding the whereabouts of PTI lawmakers ahead of the potential parliament session for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments, Salman Akram Raja said that all of their members are safe and in contact with the party.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman was ‘productive’.

“We will first review the government’s draft of the constitutional amendments, then discuss it,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said that they are united for the nation, parliament, and an independent judiciary. He said that peaceful protest is their right, saying that their demonstration the other day was ‘peaceful’.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.