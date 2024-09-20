Constitutional amendments aimed at safeguarding incumbent govt: Fazl

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.

“We agree with the idea of a constitutional court, but we suspect mala fide intention. The judicial structure is being formed in a way that could target opponents,” Fazlur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that the country has been weakened under the ‘selected’ regime. In a scathing critique, Rehman asserted that the government has abandoned the common man’s issues and that the Parliament fails to represent the people’s aspirations.

“Current assemblies are not truly representative of the people. It is very unfortunate that the lawmakers are not elected by the people of Pakistan but some other forces,” Fazlur Rehman said

He also reiterated the JUI-F’s demand for fresh elections in the country, reaffirming their commitment to their stance.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman terms constitutional amendments ‘unacceptable’

Earlier on September 18, Maulana Fazlur Rehman categorically rejected the draft of the constitutional amendments, terming it ‘unacceptable and unviable ‘.

The JUI-F chief, speaking to journalists while leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaiser’s residence, said that his party has thoroughly reviewed the proposed constitutional amendments and found them lacking.

Asad Qaiser hosted a luncheon in honour of Maulana Fazalur Rehman where PTI Chairman Barrister Gahar Ali Khan and others were also present.

“We have completely rejected the government’s draft. Endorsing these amendments would be a betrayal of the nation’s trust,” the JUI-F chief said.

Fazalur Rehman also criticised the government for sharing the draft with a few individuals, adding that the shared document was not a draft but something else.

“We have reviewed what was shared, and found it as unacceptable,” he added.