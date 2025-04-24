US envoy meets PTI Chairman, discusses ‘political situation’

ISLAMABAD: US Political Counsellor of the American Embassy, Zachary V. Harkenrider, called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday, and held detailed discussion on a wide range of issues.

The US envoy visited the residence of the PTI chairman, where they discussed the political, economic, and security landscape of Pakistan, according to a PTI spokesperson.

Both sides engaged in an open exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to maintaining communication in the future.

Former PTI Information Secretary, Rauf Hasan, also attended the meeting.

Read More: JUI-F leaders ‘oppose’ alliance with PTI

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders ‘opposed’ political alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for anti-government movement, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired JUI-F Central General Council meeting in which party leaders opposed the alliance with PTI and suggested initiating anti-government moment on its own, the sources said.

The meeting decided to establish contacts with all political parties. The meeting also opposed the KP Mines and Minerals Bil.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Hafiz Hamdullah also ruled out any alliance with the PTI.

Hafiz Hamdullah in his interview on a private Tv, said more than three months had passed, but the PTI did not address JUI concerns, adding the PTI leaders lacked trust with regard to walk with JUI.

“Majority of PTI members are in jail. So, in this circumstances we cannot stand with them. The PTI leadership lacked trust in their ranks to initiate talks with the JUI, as three months have passed they did not address the grievance of JUI. We can go issue-to-issue with PTI in Parliament, if it is necessary.”