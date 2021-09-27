FBISE announces intermediate results 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

The female candidates were hailed for being dominant and clinching top slots in 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE, which was attended by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood as chief guest, FBISE chairman, position holder students, parents and teachers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC Annual Examination 2021 only in elective subjects while the results were specially prepared under the “Promotion Policy of Federal Government”.

According to details, a total of 81,988 regular, private and ex-students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 could pass the examination, which is 99.89 percent of the total students.

How to check HSSC-II result : The result will be available on our website and will be broadcasted on registered mobile numbers. You can also check your result by sending SMS on 5050 as per the given format (FB 123456) pic.twitter.com/kkqtOtHBC4 — FBISE (Official) (@FBISEOfficial) September 27, 2021

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by Syeda Amatul Zahra with 1051 marks, while the second position was clinched by Syeda Nausheen Zahra from Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Quaid Abad Kushmarah Skardu Gilgit-Baltistan with 1044 marks.

The third position was taken by Sabahat BB with 1041 marks.

In the Pre-Medical Group, the first position was shared by a trio including Umar Maqsood, Srai Alamgir and Uzair Irfan with 1098 marks.

Position Holders HSSC Annual Examination 2021 (Pre-Medical Group) pic.twitter.com/n68z8AkPkx — FBISE (Official) (@FBISEOfficial) September 27, 2021

In the Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was secured by Ghufran Ahmad Talib from Army Public School and College Gujranwala with 1090 marks.