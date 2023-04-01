FBISE announces matric exam schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II exams, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the annual matric exams will begin on 27 April and end on 20 May.

“SSC Part I and II Annual Examinations 2023 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad shall commence with effect from Thursday, the 27th of April 2023,” the notification read.

The exams will be held in morning and evening shifts. The matric exams in morning will start at 9am while exams in the evening shift will begin at 2pm.

Practical exams for both SSC Part I and II will commence on 23 May.

Comments