FBR denies dollar smuggling, says trade with Afghanistan ongoing in rupee  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday dismissed rumours regarding currency smuggling and said that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is ongoing in rupee rather than dollar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued from the tax collection body, the FBR dispelled the rumours regarding the smuggling of dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan and said that certain elements are intentionally propagating the fake reports.

The trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been carried out in dollars however currently Pakistani rupee is being used for the exchange of goods between the two countries, it said.

It further said that a strict mechanism is in place at the nationwide airports to counter currency smuggling bids. “Soon chairman and members of the FBR will visit borders to personally examine the systems in place to deal with the currency smuggling,” the spokesman said.

In the intraday trade during Friday, the United States dollar jumped Rs0.20 paisas from the previous day close and trod at Rs169.20

The greenback has been on the upward trajectory for weeks now and just in the intraday today it jumped 20 paisas.

Today the foreign exchange (forex) trade closes for the week and the values remain until it resumes Monday.