FBR chairman says no tax collection target fixed yet for FY2023-24

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman on Thursday revealed that the authorities have yet not finalized the tax collection target for the upcoming budget, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the FBR, Asim Ahmed while praising the active efforts of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to tackle smuggling in Pakistan stated that all institutions were working together to curb smuggling across the country, adding that the PM Shehbaz Sharif had established a special committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Interior to address the issue.

READ: FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 FEDERAL BUDGET LIKELY ON JUNE 09/10

He also highlighted the need to prevent the smuggling of essential commodities such as sugar, urea, wheat, and flour. He stated that the FBR would make every effort to ensure that these goods were not smuggled in the country.

In the presser, the FBR Chairman also addressed the short-fall in tax collection by Rs380 billion from July to March, attributing it to the reduction in imports.

However, the FBR Chairman also noted that there was no definite target set for tax collection in the upcoming budget. This means that the FBR is still in the process of setting a target for tax collection in the upcoming fiscal year.

Comments