FBR committed to resolve taxpayer issues in KP, assures chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair on Friday assured Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi of resolving taxpayer issues in the province.

During a visit to FBR headquarters, Governor Kundi met with Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana and discussed various tax-related matters and issues faced by the people of the province.

The Chairman assured the Governor that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers in KP.

He also apprised about the ongoing tax reforms being implemented by the FBR including digitisation and automation of its systems to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Malik Amjad reiterated the FBR’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for taxpayers through continuous reforms and improvements in the tax system.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by the FBR to modernize and improve the tax system.