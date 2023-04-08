FBR deducts Rs1.3 billion in pending amount from PIA accounts 

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) deducted Rs1.3 billion in a pending amount from Pakistan International Airline (PIA) accounts, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to sources, the PIA pay group of 5 to 10 officers including pilots still couldn’t get their salaries.

The Pakistan International Airline pilots are considering boycotting the flight operation as they didn’t receive their pending salaries even in the month of Ramzan, sources said.

The sources added that the officers and pilots will most likely get their salaries at the end of next week as the pay group 1-4 already got their salaries yesterday.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recovered tax of Rs500 million from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The PIA had agreed to pay Rs500 million out of a total of Rs2.86 billion tax due on account of federal excise duty after its accounts were sealed by the FBR.

The bank accounts were unfrozen after the Pakistan International Airlines administration assured to pay Rs500 million tax due on account of federal excise duty.

This is not the first time the FBR has taken such action against the PIA. In January last year, the FBR froze 53 bank accounts of Pakistan International Airlines for defaulting on taxes worth Rs. 26 billion.

