FBR ‘dismisses’ high-rank officials from their posts

ISLAMABAD: Following the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ‘sacked’ 27 high-rank officials from their posts, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, FBR removed 16 officers of grade 20 from In Land Revenue Services and 11 officers of grade 20 from Custeoms group on the intelligence reports.

As per notification issued by the FBR, Dr Akhtar Hussain, customs collector Islamabad, Director Transit Trade Lahore, Muhammad Adnan Akram, DG Law and Prosecution, Irum Maqbool Aamir, Naveed Iqbal, director transit trade Gwadar, Ahsan Khan, Raza Khan, Amreen Tarar, Aamir Rasheed, Zahoor Ahmed, Qazi Afzal, Naseer Janjua, Muhammad Abid, Humera Maryam, Naved Akhtar and others have been removed from their posts.

On April 26, 2024, the FBR had transferred almost all key members, including the Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and the Member Customs (Operations), to the Admin Pool of the Board.

The FBR had also transferred and posted the top 22 Inland Revenue officials from BS-20 to BS-22, including 13 key members/director generals of the Board and two chief commissioners Inland Revenue.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday lauded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its outstanding performance in surpassing revenue collection target for financial year 2023-24, with a total collection of Rs 9,311 billion.

The minister visited Federal Board of Revenue headquarters and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board, said a news release.