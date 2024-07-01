FinMin lauds FBR’s performance in surpassing revenue target

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday lauded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its outstanding performance in surpassing revenue collection target for financial year 2023-24, with a total collection of Rs 9,311 billion, ARY News reported.

The minister visited Federal Board of Revenue headquarters and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board, said a news release.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik also joined the meeting through video link.

The minister expressed confidence in FBR’s capabilities and hoped that the Board would continue to play a pivotal role in achieving the Government’s fiscal objectives.

The Minister of State also appreciated Federal Board of Revenue team for exceeding the annual revenue target despite multiple odds and issues.

Muhammad Aurangzeb along-with Chairman FBR and Members of the Board also cut a cake to celebrate the FBR’s performance for not only achieving the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-2024 but also surpassing it.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening the FBR and supporting its initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue collection, digitisation and economic documentation.