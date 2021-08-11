FBR extends tax exemption on import of COVID-19-related equipment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday extended sales tax exemption on import of medical equipment and machines aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The FBR has issued a detailed notification regarding a relief on the imports of virus-related medical equipment. The tax authority has extended the tax exemption from July 9 to December 31, 2021.

According to the notification, there will be no sales tax on the import of coronavirus testing kits, N-95 facemasks, PCR kits, X-ray machines, Neugblizers, Ultrasound Machines, ECG machines, surgical masks, face shields, syringes and other items to fight the fourth wave of the coronavirus.

It is to be noted that the exemption was firstly given from 25 November 2020 to July 2021, which has now been extended.

Read more: PAKISTAN RECORDS 81 MORE COVID-19 DEATHS, 4,856 NEW INFECTIONS

On the other hand, Pakistan has registered 81 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall death toll to 24,085, said National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,080,360 after the emergence of 4,856 new infections.