FBR extends tax return filing deadline

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced extension in deadline for filing income tax returns till April 22, 2024.

The FBR in a notification announced that April 18 deadline has been extended up to April 22, 2024 “in view of demands of trade bodies”.

The bureau urged citizens, who had not yet filed their income tax returns, to take advantage of this opportunity.

The extension aims to streamline the tax filing process and provide individuals and businesses with ample opportunity to fulfill their tax obligations without facing undue pressure.

The tax has completed preparations for action against tax evaders, it emerged earlier.

According to FBR sources, within a few days, final notices will be issued to tax evaders, traders, and industrialists, who will also be sent notices.

Sources say that many have purchased multiple plots and are also running businesses outside, sometimes allowed to pay their taxes, they turn their black money white.