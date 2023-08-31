FBR freezes PIA accounts over unpaid taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the accounts of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of more than Rs 8 billion in taxes, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FBR said the PIA promised to pay Rs2 billion in dues under Federal Excise Duty in August, but it failed to keep its promise.

The PIA spokesperson clarified that the bank accounts closure will not affect Pakistan International Airlines’ flight operations.

Earlier in July, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) also refused to provide fuel for three PIA aircraft which disrupted the scheduled flights including PK-309 Islamabad-Karachi, PK-330 Karachi-Multan and PK-739 Multan-Jeddah.