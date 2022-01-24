FBR officials raid Gul Plaza Market in Karachi, seize records

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials have raided the shops of Gul Plaza Market in Karachi and seized financial records, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the raid, the shop owners and FBR officials traded harsh words which led the traders to hold a protest at the road.

Sources within FBR said that the board had issued tax notices to the shop owners one week ago that had remained unanswered so far. They added that some shops have been sealed that did not respond to the tax notices.

The sources added that the shopkeepers were protesting without any reason and FBR’s action was legal.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers blocked the road outside the market and raised slogans against the FBR. They said that the traders were being harassed by the FBR officials.

Comments