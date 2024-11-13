FBR introduces ‘ePayment 2.0’ to simplify tax payment processes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced the new payment creation system, ‘ePayment 2.0’ an advanced platform designed to simplify tax payment processes for taxpayers across Pakistan.

“Guided by the vision of the government to modernise Pakistan’s tax infrastructure, FBR is reinforcing its commitment to advancing tax administration and enhancing revenue collection through advanced digital solutions,” a FBR press statement read.

According to the FBR, the innovative system enables secure, efficient, and user-friendly online payments, accessible directly from taxpayers’ bank accounts via internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.

“ePayment 2.0 marks a significant advancement in revenue management, covering a wide range of taxes, including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty, and Withholding Taxes. Previously, taxpayers used a separate ePayment system outside IRIS 2.0, requiring them to switch between portals.”

The FBR added that through the ePayment 2.0 it has provided a unified and improved user interface accessible directly within IRIS 2.0. By generating a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID), it enables quick and convenient payments for both registered and unregistered taxpayers.

Upon payment completion, a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) is issued via email and SMS, providing official confirmation and easy access for future use within the IRIS 2.0 system.

“Through a secure, precise multi-step workflow, the system allows taxpayers to generate a PSID, complete payment through ADC channels and receive a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) in real-time, accessible for future compliance needs within IRIS. To enhance transparency and accountability, it includes comprehensive PSID search feature, allowing taxpayers to easily retrieve and confirm payment records. This level of automation and integration minimises errors and delays, significantly improving the tax payment experience and supporting FBR’s vision for a business-friendly compliant tax environment,” the statement read.

FBR Director General IT&DT Ms. Aisha Farooq inaugurated the ePayment System at PRAL Headquarters in Islamabad.