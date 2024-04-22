FBR launches nationwide crackdown against illegal cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a crackdown against non-stamped and counterfeit cigarettes across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the crackdown, the board of revenue team conducted raids on a total of 4,652 retailers and sealed 33 shops found involved in the illegal trade of tobacco.

The Chairman of the FBR and Inland Reinforcement (IR) operation members have commended the dedication and efforts of the 204 teams, comprising a total of 1047 individuals, who actively participated in the enforcement drive.

The Chairman FBR emphasized the active stance of the IR against the illicit trade of cigarettes.

“Despite facing challenges such as limited resources and logistics, the Inland Re-Enforcement Network remains steadfast in its efforts,” the FBR Chairman highlighted.

The FBR underscored its commitment to dealing decisively with criminals involved in illegal trade and revenue theft, vowing to take stringent action.

Additionally, the FBR announced plans to intensify the crackdown in the next phase, with a focus on apprehending repeat offenders.

Last month, the market share of illicit cigarettes increased to 39 percent in the past two months, while the availability of smuggled cigarettes in the Pakistani market increased by 200 percent.

According to Pakistan Tobacco Company, as many as 70 smuggled cigarette brands have entered the market in the past two months, while the market share of illegal cigarettes increased to 39 percent.

Pakistan Tobacco Company’s market share in January was 4.8 billion cigarettes, while in February, the tobacco company’s market share decreased to 2.6 billion cigarettes which further decreased to 1.8 billion cigarettes in March.