FBR launches simplified e-income tax return form

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has resolved a major issue for individual taxpayers by launching a simplified and user-friendly electronic income tax return form.

According to media reports, the electronic income tax return form for the fiscal year 2025 has been formally introduced.

As per the notification, the simplified form was finalized through SRO 1561 of 2025 after a 40-day consultation period.

Currently, the form is only available in English, despite the government’s earlier commitment to release an Urdu version.

The new interactive system has been designed with eight digital windows, each containing a single input column to make the filing process step-by-step and user-friendly.

The simplified e-return form also features an automated mechanism that integrates tax deduction data on purchases, assets, and income sources.

For example, entering an employer’s name will automatically display deduction details, while withholding taxes linked to a filer’s CNIC will also appear. Likewise, bank account information can be displayed.

The form is available for salaried individuals and small traders, while those exceeding the threshold will be directed to the standard filing system.

Alongside SRO 1562 of 2025, the FBR has also issued simplified e-return forms for salaried persons, companies, Associations of Persons (AOPs), and professionals. The initiative aims to enhance transparency and streamline tax compliance.

Additionally, the FBR has made it mandatory for overseas Pakistanis holding assets to file an Electronic Foreign Income and Assets Declaration, disclosing rental properties, business income, bank accounts, and investments abroad.

Under the Income Tax Ordinance, the deadline for filing income tax returns is September 30, 2025, and taxpayers have been urged to use the simplified system to complete their returns on time.