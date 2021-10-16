FBR track and trace system to monitor sugar mills: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Saturday has told that audit of 69 sugar mills out of 89 has been completed.



Addressing a press conference, the advisor said startling revelations were made during the probe of the sugar inquiry commission and the action was taken in the light of its report.

Akbar said that the sugar commission had imposed a Rs619 billion tax and Rs44 billion fine on the mills. Transparent inquiry into the scandal is required for fair accountability, he added.

Few sugar mills have got stay orders from the courts. He said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)is introducing a system through which inquiries against sugar mills can be held and added that the Track and Trace system will be implemented before the next sugarcane crushing season.

Commenting on the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission, Shahzad Akbar said that the committee revealed that the case was not fought in the right way by the government of Pakistan from 2009 to 2018.

“Inquiry underway to find the negligence and action would be taken in this regard.”

Shahzad Akbar further said that the prices of petroleum products are linked with the international market.

