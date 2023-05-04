FBR may re-impose regulatory duty on imported cars, phones

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad on Thursday hinted at re-imposing regulatory duties on the import of vehicles and mobile phones, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FBR chief said that the regulatory duty on the import of mobile phones and used cars of up to 1,800cc expired on March 31, 2023 and could be resumed by the government at any time.

“The regulatory duties on the import of mobile phones and vehicles were imposed up to the period of March 31, 2023,” he said.

FBR chief further said that there was no need to issue a notification for re-imposition of the regulatory duty as currently there was a ban on import of cars and mobile phones.

He said the decision about imposing taxes was taken by the Ministry of Trade and would be resumed any time after approval from the ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had imposed a ban on import of range of goods due to depleting reserves of dollars.

