Karachi: A road rage incident in Karachi’s Clifton area turned violent when an officer of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was shot and injured following a dispute with the son of a senior police official.

According to police, the incident took place between 1:30am and 2:00am in Clifton Block 9 when a minor collision between two vehicles led to an argument that escalated into gunfire.

The accused, identified as Agha Shahryar Pathan, the son of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), was reportedly driving a white car when the altercation began after the side mirrors of the vehicles touched.

Police said the accused opened fire, injuring the FBR inspector with three bullets. The victim was shifted to a private hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene along with his gunman.

The injured officer’s brother, Shah Mir, filed a complaint at Clifton police station, stating that they were travelling in their vehicle when the accused became enraged after the minor collision and opened fire with the intent to kill.

He said his brother received bullet injuries in the leg, hip, and abdomen, while he himself was also assaulted with the buttstock of a gun.

An FIR has been registered on charges of attempted murder and other serious offences.

Police said raids are being conducted at the residence of the SSP to arrest the suspect, who remains at large along with his gunman. Officials added that the accused will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

The injured FBR officer remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), while further legal proceedings are underway.