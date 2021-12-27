FBR officers escape unhurt in gun attack in Lahore

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants have carried out a gun attack on the vehicle of senior officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two FBR deputy commissioners, Salman Ali and Ali Solangi have miraculously escaped unhurt in a gun attack carried out by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in the vicinity of the Muslim Town police station.

The bullet rounds hit the rear side of the vehicle, however, the FBR officers remained safe in the incident.

After being informed, a heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the crime scene and launched an investigation.

Punjab police chief took notice of the gun attack on the vehicle of FBR officers in Lahore and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO). He issued directives to immediately trace and arrest the culprits involved in the gun attack.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!