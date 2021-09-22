‘FBR officer’s husband’ wielding gun fights security guard over parking issue

An unidentified man wielding a gun has fought a security guard for being stopped to park his vehicle in the reserved parking area for staffers at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A scuffle between a security guard and ‘husband of senior officer’ broke out at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Karachi office today allegedly after an unauthorised vehicle was stopped from being parked.

The incident’s videos have surfaced that showed an armed man while threatening the security staff at the parking area of FBR’s Karachi office.

It was learnt that a security guard stopped the driver of an unauthorised car without having any parking sticker posed on its vehicle for FBR staffers at the regional tax office.

Moreover, no government number plate was installed at the vehicle which led the security guard to stop the driver from entering the premises due to security risks.

However, the security guard’s action made the man furious who later pulled out a gun on the security staffer besides threatening him with serious consequences.

The security in-charge registered a complaint to the chief commissioner.

Sources told ARY News that the armed man was the husband of a senior officer of FBR. They added that the man was also involved in a scuffle with the staffers of the large tax unit a few years ago.