FBR officials told to stay away from media

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has barred its all officers and officials from interacting with members of the media (print or electronic), ARY News reported.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to FBR Members and Director Generals, it has been observed that officers have developed a tendency to interact with media persons (print/electronic) without permission from the Competent Authority.

“This practice is a violation of the conduct rules. It is, therefore, directed that henceforth, no officer/official except the spokesperson FBR, is allowed to interact with media persons on any issue,” stated the notification.

The FBR’s notification revealed that the ban has been imposed with immediate effect.

Furthermore, no officers/officials are allowed to use social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), at a personal level regarding performance and policy decisions of FBR, except for the official spokesperson.