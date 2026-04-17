FBR reduces Islamabad property valuation rates by up to 33%

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced the fair market valuation rates of immovable properties across several sectors of Islamabad by up to 33%, following objections raised by real estate associations.

According to officials, property dealers and real estate stakeholders had complained that valuation rates in certain areas were significantly higher than prevailing market prices. After reviewing the concerns, the FBR issued a revised notification on Friday, lowering rates in multiple sectors.

Under the new valuation table, significant reductions have been made in various residential and commercial areas.

In Sector B-17, the rate for possession plots has been reduced from Rs30,000 to Rs21,000 per square yard, while non-possession plots now stand at Rs10,500 per square yard, down from Rs15,000.

In Sector C-14, valuation has been reduced from Rs30,000 to Rs21,000 per square yard. In C-15, rates have been cut from Rs25,000 to Rs17,500, while in C-16 they have been reduced from Rs20,000 to Rs14,000 per square yard.

In D-12, the valuation rate has been lowered from Rs130,000 to Rs91,000 per square yard, while D-13 rates have been revised from Rs16,000 to Rs11,500.

Other revisions include E-12, where rates have been reduced from Rs56,000 to Rs39,200, and F-15 farmhouse plots, which now stand at Rs12,500 per square yard compared to the previous Rs20,000.

In G-13, rates have been cut from Rs100,000 to Rs70,000 per square yard, while G-14 now stands at Rs31,500 instead of Rs45,000. G-15, G-16, and G-17 have also seen reductions, with revised rates ranging between Rs10,500 and Rs17,500 per square yard.

In the I-series, I-11 has been reduced from Rs40,000 to Rs28,000 per square yard, and I-14 from Rs40,000 to Rs28,500.

However, the F-7 and F-6 sectors, along with some premium areas, have retained their existing valuation rates, including Rs210,000 per square yard, with no change announced.

The revised notification marks a second major adjustment in Islamabad’s property valuation rates in recent months, as the FBR continues to align official values with market realities.