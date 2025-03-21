FBR revenue collection up by 26%, NA told

Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani Friday told the National Assembly (NA) that the revenue collection of FBR during this fiscal year has increased by twenty-six per cent by February.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the NA, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani said the number of tax filers has also increased, while the economic indicators have improved over the last year.

Kayani also told the house during question hour that a Chinese technical team will soon visit Pakistan to advance the ML-1 project.

He also mentioned that the improvement of the rail infrastructure from Karachi to Hyderabad is part of Package One of the ML-1 up-gradation.

Bilal Azhar Kayani said Pakistan Railways has successfully outsourced the commercial management of multiple trains to private contractors, significantly increasing revenue generation.

The state minister said security of trains in Balochistan has been enhanced following Jaffar Express incident. He said fencing of Quetta railway station will also be carried out.

Read more: Pakistan restructures FBR on IMF demand

Minister of State for National Health Services Mukhtar Ahmad Malik said there is a proposal under consideration to bring a healthcare insurance scheme for federal government employees. He said currently studies are being carried out to determine the treatment facilities to be provided under the scheme.

Minister of State for National Health Services Mukhtar Ahmad Malik told the House that various projects are underway for the upgradation of PIMs in Islamabad.

He said an Accident and Emergency Center will be completed in the hospital by June this year while the cancer hospital of PIMs will be completed by next year.

The Minister of State said Jinnah Medical Complex will also be built to reduce the burden on PIMS. He said the groundbreaking of this project is expected to be performed in April this year.

The National Assembly session has now been adjourned.