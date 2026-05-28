ISLAMABAD: The process of filing income tax returns for overseas Pakistanis has been made easier, allowing expatriates to submit their returns online through the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) portal.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has launched a special awareness campaign to educate overseas Pakistanis about the importance of filing income tax returns and the procedure involved.

According to an official statement, overseas Pakistanis earning income in Pakistan are required to file income tax returns. This includes income generated through rental properties, investments, agricultural land, and business activities.

Officials said that filing tax returns offers several benefits to overseas Pakistanis, including lower withholding tax rates, ease in banking transactions, and incentives on property purchases.

The statement added that the tax return filing process has now been made faster and more user-friendly, enabling overseas Pakistanis to conveniently submit returns online through the FBR’s “IRIS” portal.

The Bureau of Emigration stated that the government is facilitating overseas Pakistanis in fulfilling their legal and financial obligations while encouraging them to continue contributing to the country’s economy.