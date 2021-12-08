Wednesday, December 8, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

FBR suspends property valuation till January 16

test

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended new property valuation till January 16, 2022, to review anomalies identified by key stakeholders.

The announcement was made by the country’s supreme tax collection body from its official Twitter handle.

The FBR has taken notice of a number of complaints received from all over the country from various stakeholders including about extraordinary rise in property rates resulting from the recently notified property valuation.

It has therefore issued detailed instructions on Tuesday through an Office Memorandum (OM) on the procedure to be adopted to review anomalies in the property rates and rationalize the same.

The FBR issued new valuation tables on December 1 of properties across 40 major cities with a view to bringing them closer to the actual market prices.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.