FBR Tax Collection 2024-25 surpasses Rs. 1 trillion

ISLAMABAD: In a report by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a total FBR tax collection of Rs. 1,017.8 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been mentioned, according to written feedback by the Ministry of Finance, submitted in the Senate, ARY News reported.



This is a key achievement in Pakistan’s income-generating efforts, with FBR tax collection presenting remarkable growth across the main categories.

According to the Ministry of Finance, from July 2024 to June 2025, income tax totalled Rs. 628.3 billion, while sales tax collections touched Rs. 389.5 billion.

In the month of June 2025, the highest income tax collection of Rs. 125.9 billion was recorded, highlighting an impressive finish to the fiscal year.

The FBR also broadened its tax revenue base and added 280,197 new filers to the system. The number of return filers rose to 1,034,143, from 841,071 in total last year.

Set target for the income tax for the year 2024-25 was Rs. 480 billion, whereas the sales tax target was Rs. 400 billion. Fortunately, both targets were achieved.

With regard to sales tax refunds, the FBR paid Rs. 363.7 billion during FY 2024-25. In the last five years, the total accumulated refunds have escalated to Rs. 1,472.1 billion.

According to the annual breakdown of these refunds, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the total was Rs. 196.7 billion. This figure rose to Rs. 276.5 billion in 2021-22 and somewhat reduced to Rs. 274.8 billion in 2022-23. In the present fiscal year, 2023-24, the refunds have climbed meaningfully to Rs. 360.4 billion.

In a written statement, it is mentioned that all refunds were executed through the automated FASTER system, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

According to the FBR’s official bi-yearly review, the FBR tax collection for July–December 2024 showed a 25.9% growth compared to last year, with direct taxes increasing by 29.4% and sales tax by 25.3%.

The FBR tax collection figures show Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to broaden its tax base and improve fiscal transparency.